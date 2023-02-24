A Davenport man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a 2021 shooting in Davenport.

During a hearing Dec. 6, 2022, in Scott County District Court, Brett Landon Bonjour, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of the lesser included charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of going armed with intent.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Bonjour had been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence before pleading guilty to the lesser charge.

During a sentencing hearing Thursday in District Court, District Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced BonJour to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections on each count. Each of the sentences is to run consecutively, or back-to-back, making the total sentence 10 years.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 12, 2021, in the 1800 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Joseph Dorton, and a search warrant by Officer Donnie Pridemore, Bonjour was driving a Green Chevrolet Tahoe that was registered to another person.

At 7:13 p.m. on Oct. 12, Bonjour got into a verbal and physical fight with another man at a home in the 1800 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Bonjour was forced to leave the property.

Bonjour drove away in the Tahoe but returned about five minutes later and fired four to five shots from the vehicle. Bullets struck the house, and two unoccupied vehicles parked in the driveway of the Kirkwood Boulevard address. People were standing in the back yard and on the front porch. There were four children on the porch of the home when it was struck by gunfire.

When officers arrived on the scene they located one spent .380-caliber Aguila Ammunition shell casing in the roadway.

At about 11:57 p.m., officers found the Tahoe parked in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue, less than a block away from Bonjour’s residence.

A residential security camera videoed Bonjour get out of the vehicle and walk east.

When officers looked in the vehicle they could see in plain view spent shell casings.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers towed the vehicle for processing and to search it for evidence.

From the vehicle they seized three spent .380-caliber Aguila Ammunition shell casings, a holster for a .380-caliber pistol and a shipping box with a label on which was Bonjour’s name and address.

Officers also found a bullet hole in the passenger-side door. The round had been fired from inside the vehicle and struck the door. A bullet fragment also was located in the door.

Bonjour was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail pending transfer to the Iowa Department of Corrections.