Davenport man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

A Davenport man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.
Darren Lamont Warren Sr., 49, pleaded guilty in August to third-degree sexual abuse as part of a plea deal. He was previously charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Warren was arrested on April 26 after Davenport police received a report of the assault, which happened April 25, according to court documents.
Warren will also be required to register as a sex offender.
