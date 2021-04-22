 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man sentenced to 10 years on federal drug charge
0 comments
topical alert top story

Davenport man sentenced to 10 years on federal drug charge

  • 0

A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Larry Dean Weir, 40, was also ordered to serve five years supervised release after his prison term.

The case dates to September 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Bettendorf Police investigated a suspicious vehicle that belonged to Weir, and searched his hotel room where they found 111.30 grams of meth, or about a quarter of a pound, and a digital scale.

A witness told police Weir had sold her meth, and he admitted he intended to distribute the drugs.

Gavel-logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunberg: Not too late to act in Climate fight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News