Davenport man sentenced to 10 years on federal drug charge

A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Larry Dean Weir, 40, was also ordered to serve five years supervised release after his prison term.

The case dates to September 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Bettendorf Police investigated a suspicious vehicle that belonged to Weir, and searched his hotel room where they found 111.30 grams of meth, or about a quarter of a pound, and a digital scale.

A witness told police Weir had sold her meth, and he admitted he intended to distribute the drugs.

