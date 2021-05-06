Davenport man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child pornography charges

A Davenport man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for child pornography charges, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Chad Michael Oxley, 38, will also serve seven years of supervised release after his prison term and will be required to pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund and $9,000 to the victims of his crime.

The Davenport Police Department received a tip in January 2019 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning a video containing child pornography that had been uploaded to Google in December 2018. The tip was traced back to Oxley, and officers began investigating him.

In February 2019, police found several cellphones in Oxley's residence while conducting a search warrant. The cellphones had many images and videos of child pornography, as well as chat sessions in which Oxley was posing as a female and exchanging child pornography with others.

At the plea hearing on Nov. 16, 2020, Oxley agreed he received more than 600 images and videos of child pornography.

This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Anyone with knowledge of a child being sexually abused should call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.