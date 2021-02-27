Davenport man sentenced to 13 years on drug conviction, violating terms of federal release

At the time of his arrest on the state charges, Miller was on federal supervised release for a 2003 drug conviction.

The state charges against Miller were dropped when federal authorities took over the case.

In July 2003, Miller was sentenced to 188 months, or 15 years and eight months, in federal prison after being convicted of possession and distribution of “crack” cocaine. He was released from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and was to spend four years on federal supervised release beginning May 25, 2016.

In April 2018, he pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts. Federal authorities revoked his supervised release and, on June 7, he was sentenced to eight months in a federal prison for violating the terms of his release.

He was then released from the Bureau of Prisons on March 8, 2019, and was again instructed to abide by the terms of his supervised release. Davenport police arrested him on the new drug charges less than two months later.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Jarvey sentenced Miller to 36 months, or three years, in federal prison for violating the conditions of his federal release. The sentence is to run consecutive to the 121-month sentence, which means Miller will serve that sentence after he completes his sentence on the new drug conviction.

