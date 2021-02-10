Davenport man sentenced to 14 years in prison for distribution of cocaine

A Davenport man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for distribution of cocaine.

Ira Lee Clark, 29, was sentenced to 168 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose of the Southern District Court of Iowa.

Clark also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

According to a news release from the Southern District Court, Clark was involved in the distribution of significant quantities of cocaine and cocaine base. He acknowledged maintaining a premises on Locust Street for the purposes of manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance, as well as admitting to possessing a firearm related to his drug trafficking.

Clark's criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter; child endangerment, serious injury resulting, and eluding; and aggravated battery. He was under criminal justice supervision at the time of this offense.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

