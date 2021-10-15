Davenport man sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison for child pornography charges

A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to 17½ years in federal prison for soliciting, enticing and grooming minor girls on social media, having them send him nude images and videos of themselves, and coercing them to have sex with him.
Lamark Armond Combs, Jr., 21, is charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.
Combs was identified after the mother of a 15-year-old girl reported to the Davenport Police Department that Combs had requested a sexually explicit video from her daughter, and the girl had sent it, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
At the time the mother reported Combs, the Davenport police had two open sexual assault investigations of Combs, one relating to a 13-year-old girl and the other relating to a 15-year-old girl. They determined he engaged in a pattern of grooming minor girls.
Police found seven pictures and 23 videos on Comb's electronic devices and accounts that depicted child pornography. He also had 50 to 100 other sexually-explicit images that law enforcement was unable to determine if minors were pictured or not.
Combs pleaded guilty on June 9. He is ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $300 to the Crime Victims' Fund.
The Davenport Police Department investigated the case. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative.