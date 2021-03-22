Davenport man sentenced to 180 months in prison for drug and gun charges

A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Monday news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Alexander Jamica Hubbard, 40, will also serve three years of supervised release after his prison time ends, and pay $200 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement received information in 2019 that Hubbard was selling marijuana and possessed stolen firearms. They conducted a search warrant at his residence in Davenport and seized about 14 pounds of marijuana and hemp, a loaded .380 caliber firearm, $20,100, a 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a 2012 Jaguar Portfolio XJ.

Hubbard was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he was a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.