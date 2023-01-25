Davenport man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on gun and witness tampering convictions

A Davenport man currently incarcerated at Iowa’s Anamosa State Prison in connection with a Davenport shooting was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison after a federal jury found him guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of intimidating a witness.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Roylee Richardson Jr., 32, to 10 years on the weapons charge and a concurrent term of 20 years for the witness tampering charges.

Richardson also will have to spend three years on federal supervised release after he completes his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Richardson is due to be paroled from the Anamosa State Penitentiary on May 18, after which he will be sent to federal prison.

According to U.S. District Court, Davenport, and Scott County District Court electronic records, the cases against Richardson began at 11:01 a.m. Feb. 7, 2021, when Davenport police were dispatched to the apartment building at 3348 Heatherton Drive to investigate a report of shots fired.

While canvassing the scene, officers discovered spent casings and other evidence that a shots-fired incident had occurred.

During the investigation it was learned that Richardson allegedly struck a woman several times in the head with a pistol, which caused visible swelling to the woman’s head.

As the victim fled, Richardson allegedly fired the gun at her.

Officers located Richardson attempting to scale off a second-story balcony. Officers then located his gun inside the apartment from which he had fled.

Ballistics testing confirmed the firearm was the same that fired the shot at the woman.

Davenport police arrested Richardson on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, willful injury causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance-second offense-crack cocaine.

During a hearing in Scott County District Court on Sept. 10, 2021, Richardson pleaded guilty to the charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and possession of a controlled substance-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

The other charges were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.

Richardson was sentenced Nov. 12, 2021, to concurrent sentences of five years for the willful injury conviction and two years for the drug conviction.

It was Richardson’s third conviction related to a shooting. The others were in 2008 and 2016.

On Dec. 7, 2021, federal authorities charged Richardson with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

After Davenport Police had arrested Richardson, he repeatedly called the victim in violation of a no-contact order. Federal authorities charged him with tampering with a witness.

On Aug. 31, 2022, after a three-day trial in U.S. District Court, Davenport, a federal jury found him guilty of all of the federal charges.

The federal case against Richardson was prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.