Davenport man sentenced to 20 years in prison for gun charges

A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for one charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Darvill Jimmy Joseph Bragg, 26, shot at a man in Oct. 2019 as the victim drove through a parking lot near the 1300 block of East 37th Street, Davenport.

Bragg will serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence, and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.

Davenport police found multiple shell casings and bullet holes in a nearby apartment building and the target's car.

Officers found Bragg later that night in a car. There was a revolver in the door bin next to his seat.

Bragg had previous convictions for armed robbery and willful injury, the news release states.

