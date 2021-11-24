Davenport man sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling fentanyl as heroin, resulting in overdose death

Two Davenport men were sentenced Nov. 17 to 25 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl as heroin, which resulted in an overdose death, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
Kerry Bernard Morgan Jr., 31, and Jarad Paul Postell, 40, are charged with conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl purported to be heroin resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
Davenport police responded to Genesis West Hospital on Sept. 11, 2019 for a drug overdose. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after being dropped off at the hospital by Postell. Bettendorf police contacted Postell, who led them to another co-defendant who led them to Morgan. Morgan gave the fentanyl to co-defendant Amber Maxwell, who gave it to Postell, who gave it to the victim.
The victim used the fentanyl purported to be heroin in the presence of Postell and began to drift in and out of consciousness. Postell attempted to administer Narcan, and then drove the victim to the hospital.
Morgan also admitted to distributing more than 50 grams of ice methamphetamine and selling distribution quantities of heroin and fentanyl purported to be heroin.
Morgan and Postell are ordered to serve five years of supervised release after their prison terms and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund. They are also ordered to pay $15,969.75 in restitution together with their other co-defendant.