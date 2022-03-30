Davenport man sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting to kill girlfriend

A Davenport man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for attempting to kill his girlfriend by shooting her in the head on Feb. 17, 2021.

A jury in September found Vincent Salvatory Brocato, 41, guilty of attempted murder and domestic abuse assault using a dangerous weapon after a trial in Scott County District Court.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday, District Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Brocato to 25 years in prison on the attempted murder charge. Brocato must serve 70%, or 17 ½ years, in prison before parole can be granted.

McElyea sentenced Brocato to a consecutive term of two years imprisonment for the domestic abuse assault charge.

Brocato was arrested in February after his former girlfriend, ME Kahler, 31, was found on Feb. 17 with a gunshot wound during a welfare check in the 1400 block of Main Street in Davenport.

Kahler was treated on scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center East in Davenport and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said in his closing statements that Kahler, who was shot in the head, had permanent brain damage and was partially paralyzed. Because of the brain damage, Kahler has been unable to answer many questions about the shooting.

"ME didn't die, but she will never ever have a normal life," Walton said. "Do you think if ME could sit here and tell you what happened to her, she wouldn't be here?"

At trial, prosecutors said Kahler had come over that night to retrieve her things as the two were in the process of breaking up.

Walton showed a text message conversation between Brocato and a friend in which Brocato wrote angrily about Kahler and threatened to hurt her.

Walton said Brocato shot Kahler that night and then called his aunt on the phone and walked around Davenport for an hour or more before going to the police department to ask them to check on his apartment.

Defense attorney Michael Motto argued in his closing statement that the prosecution had not proven their claims beyond a reasonable doubt, focusing on a phone call that may have placed Kahler in the apartment above Brocato's within a minute of when Brocato called his aunt. Motto said that meant Brocato wouldn't have had time to shoot Kahler before making the call, and someone else would have had to shoot her.

The call hadn't come from Kahler's phone, but rather the phone of the upstairs neighbor, who testified during the trial that Kahler had used his phone to call Brocato.

Walton in his rebuttal said there was no proof the call had been made by Kahler herself, and no one else could have gotten into the apartment to shoot Kahler after Brocato left, since he had the only key and the door was locked when police arrived later.

During the trial, the jury also heard testimony from the victim's mother and other witnesses, including police officers who investigated the case. They also saw video footage of interviews between Brocato and the police, and footage of Brocato arriving at the police station the night of the shooting.

