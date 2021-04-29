Davenport Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for stabbing murder in Relax Inn

A Davenport man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for the stabbing death of Danial Bradley in January 2020.

Trai Terrell Anderson, 25, allegedly stabbed Bradley in a hotel room in the Relax Inn in Davenport on Jan. 29, 2020.

Anderson was originally charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of attempt to commit murder and going armed with intent as part of a plea agreement in March of this year.

Judge Thomas Reidel sentenced Anderson to 25 years for the attempt to commit murder charge and 5 years for the going armed with intent charge. The two sentences will be served consecutively.

Bradley's daughter, Jessica Bradley, and his father, Allen Bradley both gave victim impact statements as part of the sentencing hearing. Both requested Anderson receive the maximum sentence possible, which he did.

"I'm not the victim here, not like others. Four children robbed of their father, robbed of their future in a way, they are the victims," Bradley's father, Allen, said. "Unlike Trai, Dan has no chance to present evidence, no chance to defend himself, no day in court."