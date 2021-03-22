 Skip to main content
Davenport man sentenced to 39 months in prison for gun charge
Isaiah Michael McAllister

Isaiah Michael McAllister

 Contributed photo

A Davenport man was sentenced to 39 months in prison Thursday for one charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Monday news release from the Iowa Department of Justice.

Isaiah Michael McAllister, 22, will be required to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund. 

McAllister, part of the Mad Max Gang, or MMG, was confronted by Davenport police after he was in an argument, the news release states. He had a loaded gun and, after running from police, tried to hide the gun in the common area of an apartment complex where children play.

