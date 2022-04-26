Davenport man sentenced to 7.5 years in federal prison on drug, firearm charges

A 22-year-old Davenport man was recently sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug and firearm charges.

Monterious Deshawn Bullock was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Davenport to 90 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.

Bullock was ordered to serve three years of supervised release following the completion of his prison term and pay a $300 special assessment to the Crime Victim's Fund. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, members of the Davenport Police Department's narcotics unit executed two search warrants, including one of Bullock's residence in May of last year. The searches resulted in the seizure of two loaded handguns, one with a loaded extended magazine with 9mm ammunition inside, bags of marijuana, two digital scales, $4,860 in cash and various rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In a post-Miranda interview, Bullock — who had felony arrest warrants for charges out of Scott County in addition to a probation violation — admitted to owning the items located in the residence, according to court records. Bullock, who had previously been convicted of a felony, pleaded guilty to the charges in November.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

