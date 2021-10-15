 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man sentenced to almost six years in prison for gun charges
0 Comments
topical alert

Davenport man sentenced to almost six years in prison for gun charges

  • Updated
  • 0

A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to five years and ten months in federal prison for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Cedric Cornelius Shivers, 26, is also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund. 

Shivers was pulled over on I-80 in September 2020 by an Iowa state trooper because he was in a car with an expired Illinois temporary registration tag. Shivers fled, driving over 110 mph. He eventually rolled the car down an embankment into a ditch. 

There were two passengers inside the car, include a two-year-old. 

After the crash, Shivers ran on foot and law enforcement found him hiding in a field, where he was placed under arrest. Troopers found a loaded handgun in Shivers' car, which he was prohibited from possessing because he has a previous felony conviction.

Shivers pleaded guilty to the felon in possession of a firearm charge on May 28, 2021.

Gavel-logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Davenport Community School District board candidate Farrah N. Powell discusses her candidacy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News