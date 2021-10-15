Davenport man sentenced to almost six years in prison for gun charges

A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to five years and ten months in federal prison for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
Cedric Cornelius Shivers, 26, is also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.
Shivers was pulled over on I-80 in September 2020 by an Iowa state trooper because he was in a car with an expired Illinois temporary registration tag. Shivers fled, driving over 110 mph. He eventually rolled the car down an embankment into a ditch.
There were two passengers inside the car, include a two-year-old.
After the crash, Shivers ran on foot and law enforcement found him hiding in a field, where he was placed under arrest. Troopers found a loaded handgun in Shivers' car, which he was prohibited from possessing because he has a previous felony conviction.
Shivers pleaded guilty to the felon in possession of a firearm charge on May 28, 2021.