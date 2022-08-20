Davenport man sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm

A Davenport man serving a prison sentence at Iowa’s Anamosa State Penitentiary was sentenced Thursday to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During a sentencing hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Davantres Deshaun Moore, 35, to 96 months in federal prison.

Ebinger also ordered that Moore serve three years on supervised release after he completes his federal prison sentence.

According to the federal criminal complaint and the Davenport Police arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Patrick Sievert, on July 1, 2021, Davenport police located Moore at the Kiwk Star on West Locust Street.

At the time, Moore was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for burglary, stalking and criminal mischief.

Officers took Moore into custody as he exited the bathroom of the business.

The state charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dropped after federal authorities took over the case.

In Iowa, the charge is a Class D felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of five years with the possibility of parole. In the federal system, the minimum prison sentence is five years with a maximum sentence of 10 years for the same charge. Also, there is no parole in the federal system.

On March 14. Moore pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

Officers seized from Moore a 9mm Beretta handgun. Moore has several felony convictions on his record.

Moore is currently serving a prison term in Iowa for drug, burglary, stalking and assault convictions, with a parole date of Dec. 15, 2027.

Federal authorities said Moore would complete his Iowa sentence and then be transferred to the federal prison system. Moore’s federal prison term is consecutive to his Iowa prison term, meaning that he is not receiving credit for time served on the federal sentence while he is serving his Iowa sentence.