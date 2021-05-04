Davenport man sentenced to eight years in prison for gun possession

A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for owning a gun as a convicted felon.

Teron Deachon Conley, 26, admitted in November 2020 to owning a gun that was used in a shooting in September 2019, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Conley was reportedly described by witnesses as one of two shooters who participated in a shooting on the 6300 block of Appomattox Road in Davenport. Police found 14 shell casings at the scene, the release stated.

Witnesses were able to describe the SUV Conley allegedly left in, and when police later tried to pull the car over, Conley and the two other people in the car fled and eventually ditched the car, leaving a gun behind. The gun matched the shell casings and in 2020 Conley admitted to possessing that gun, according to the release.

Conley was prohibited from owning a gun because he was a previously convicted felon.

The shooting was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the case was prosecuted by the United State's Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

