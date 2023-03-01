A Davenport man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for lying to a federal grand jury in connection with a weapons and drug trafficking investigation.

During a sentencing hearing held Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Kaleb James Bentley, 23, to 27 months, or two years and three months, in federal prison.

Bentley will be required to serve three years on supervised release once his prison sentence is completed.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Bentley had pleaded guilty to two counts of false declarations before a grand jury.

The case began in May of 2020 as Davenport Police were investigating a number of shots fired incidents, as well as the trafficking of narcotics in the city.

According to search warrants filed in Scott County District Court by Davenport Police Detective Seth Farley, the Tactical Operations Bureau of the Davenport Police Department was conducting a narcotics and weapons investigation involving Bentley, Leonard Deshawn Boyd, 30, and Leonard Paul Miller III, 31.

According to the search warrants, police used confidential sources to make three controlled buys from the men in February of 2021. The confidential sources purchased marijuana from the men.

Police also were investigating the men and their involvement in a number of shootings incidents in Davenport, including a shooting at Kimberly Mart on East Kimberly Road on Dec. 4, 2020, a Dec. 26, 2020, shooting at Déjà Vu Showgirls on Dec. 26, 2020, and a March 9, 2021, shooting at the Dam View Inn.

According to U.S. District Court, Davenport, electronic records, during questioning in front of a federal grand jury on May 11, 2021, Bentley denied knowing Boyd. During questioning on May 13, 2021, he again denied knowing Boyd and then denied knowing Miller.

According to court documents, Bentley’s false statements interfered with the grand jury’s investigation into drug trafficking and weapons violations in the Iowa Quad-Cities.

On Oct. 2, 2018, Davenport Police arrested Miller in connection with the Sept. 29, 2018, shooting of a man in the 3500 block of Kimberly Downs Road. On April 5, 2019, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years. He was sentenced to serve two years on supervised probation.

During a hearing May 25, 2021, Miller’s probation was extended to June 7, 2022. He was released from probation on June 15, 2022.

Boyd was arrested by federal authorities in November 2015 after he provided false information on ATF Form 4473 while attempting to purchase a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced on June 20, 2016, to 18 months in federal prison to be followed by three years on federal supervised release.

According to U.S. District Court, Davenport, records, Boyd violated his supervised release several times, and on Nov. 4, 2021, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Boyd is currently listed as an escapee.