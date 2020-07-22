Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for arson

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of arson-attempted arson.
Vincent Taggart Reid III, 29, was sentenced July 10 during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport, by U.S. District Chief Judge John Jarvey.
In addition to serving nine years and two months in prison, Reid’s sentence includes serving three years on supervised release after he completes his prison term.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
According to court records, at 5:18 a.m. March 30, 2019, Davenport police were dispatched to the 600 block of West 16th Street for a report of a person trying to set fire to an apartment, according to the federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
Police spoke to a woman who said she had woken up Reid because his phone kept ringing. The two started to fight, and Reid threw a TV down the stairs.
He went into the living room, found a lighter and began lighting the couch pillow on fire. The woman said she grabbed her cellphone and began video recording the incident. While she was recording, Reid grabbed a lit candle off of the entertainment center, put it on the floor and pushed it under the couch.
Reid said something to the effect of “I’m going to burn this house down and break everything,” according to court records.
He walked out of the apartment and the woman put out the fire with her hands and then found the lit candle under the couch and removed it.
The woman told police Reid carried a gun and she believed he had left it upstairs. Reid came back into the house by kicking open the front door and grabbed something and left in a black Mercedes-Benz. The woman said she then heard two shots.
The cellphone video showed the lighting of the pillow and the lit candle under the couch.
Officers spotted the Mercedes speeding from the scene and later found it behind a home in the 2000 block of West 6th Street. Reid was arrested there.
