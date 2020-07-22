Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for arson

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 110 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of arson-attempted arson.

Vincent Taggart Reid III, 29, was sentenced July 10 during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport, by U.S. District Chief Judge John Jarvey.

In addition to serving nine years and two months in prison, Reid’s sentence includes serving three years on supervised release after he completes his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

According to court records, at 5:18 a.m. March 30, 2019, Davenport police were dispatched to the 600 block of West 16th Street for a report of a person trying to set fire to an apartment, according to the federal criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Police spoke to a woman who said she had woken up Reid because his phone kept ringing. The two started to fight, and Reid threw a TV down the stairs.

He went into the living room, found a lighter and began lighting the couch pillow on fire. The woman said she grabbed her cellphone and began video recording the incident. While she was recording, Reid grabbed a lit candle off of the entertainment center, put it on the floor and pushed it under the couch.