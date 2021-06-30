Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges

A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to four years and nine months in federal prison for drug charges, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Donell Jamar Hines, 32, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing cocaine base, cocaine and heroin.

In September 2019, Davenport police officers found 166 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of cocaine base and four grams of heroin while executing a warrant at Hines' residence. They also found a digital scale and a large amount of money, which Hines later admitted was from selling controlled substances.

Hines will serve two additional years as a revocation sentence that was tied to a supervised release for a previous charge that Hines was sentenced for in 2016.

Supervised release is a period of time after someone finishes serving a prison sentence in which they are supervised by a probation officer. The terms of a supervised release can include a revocation sentence, which is the amount of time in prison someone must serve if they break the law or the conditions of the supervised release before the time is up.

Hines has also been ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence and pay $100 to the Crime Victim's Fund.

