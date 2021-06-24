Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges

A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to 25½ years in federal prison for drug charges.

Lelen Lee Bonds, 42, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Iowa. He was found guilty by a jury in January.

Bonds was involved in trafficking drugs in the Quad-Cities area beginning in September 2019, the release states.

He received 22½ years for the possession with intent to distribute charge, and three more years were added because Bonds was on supervised release at the time he committed the offense.

After serving his prison term, Bonds is ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victim's Fund.

