Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

Lucas Michael McNulty-Snodgrass of Davenport has been sentenced to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, and a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
McNulty-Snodgrass also was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
McNulty-Snodgrass, 29, was identified by law enforcement as a distributor of methamphetamine and prescription pills in the Davenport area.
After buying methamphetamine and fentanyl directly from McNulty-Snodgrass on multiple occasions, law enforcement obtained a search warrant of McNulty-Snodgrass’s residence in Davenport on Dec. 2, 2020.
Officers found more than 200 grams of ice methamphetamine, more than 110 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills, scales, and drug packaging material.
They also found a shotgun, two pistols, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition in the search.
As a convicted felon out of Clinton County, McNulty-Snodgrass was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and ammunition.
The Davenport Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.
Quad-City Times