Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for escape

A Davenport man was sentenced last week to 16 months in a federal prison for escaping custody.

Marcus Lamar Avant, 27, will serve the sentence after he finishes a 60-month sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm in Illinois.

According to a news release from United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa, Avant was previously sent to prison for a prior federal escape conviction. After the term, he was ordered to served three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ fund.

In September 2020, Avant escaped from the Davenport Residential Reentry Center (RRC) and was not located for four months. When he was arrested in February 2021, Avant was found with a firearm in Rock Island.

Avant pleaded guilty to the escape offense on Jan. 10, 2022, following his conviction for the firearm offense in the Central District of Illinois.

