Davenport Man sentenced to federal prison for firearm possession

Davante Shamod Howard of Davenport is going to federal prison, having been sentenced as felon in possession of a firearm.

Howard, 24, was sentenced to nearly four years for possession of a firearm and is to serve another 14-month sentence related to the revocation of his supervised release from a previous federal firearms case.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the sentencing announcement and the Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

In September 2021, Howard had an active federal warrant for a supervised-release violation.

According to the U.S. Attorney's news release, law enforcement located Howard at a Davenport residence, where an extended magazine was found, as well as an AR-15 and a ghost Glock firearm.

Prior to Howard's arrest, he used a "straw purchaser" to obtain an extended rifle magazine, police said.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his Snapchat account and found photos and videos of Howard with the rifle. One video showed Howard threatening to shoot people.

He pleaded guilty on April 18, 2022.