 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Davenport Man sentenced to federal prison for firearm possession

  • 0

Davante Shamod Howard of Davenport is going to federal prison, having been sentenced as felon in possession of a firearm. 

Howard, 24, was sentenced to nearly four years for possession of a firearm and is to serve another  14-month sentence related to the revocation of his supervised release from a previous federal firearms case. 

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the sentencing announcement and the Davenport Police Department investigated the case. 

In September 2021, Howard had an active federal warrant for a supervised-release violation.

According to the U.S. Attorney's news release, law enforcement located Howard at a Davenport residence, where an extended magazine was found, as well as an AR-15 and a ghost Glock firearm.

People are also reading…

Prior to Howard's arrest, he used a "straw purchaser" to obtain an extended rifle magazine, police said. 

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his Snapchat account and found photos and videos of Howard with the rifle. One video showed Howard threatening to shoot people. 

He pleaded guilty on April 18, 2022. 

Davante Howard

Davante Howard
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trapping Zone: Maldives expedition uncovers new marine ecosystem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News