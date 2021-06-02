Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for marijuana conspiracy

Cory Lamar Carter, 33, of Davenport has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Following his prison term Carter was ordered to serve four years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Carter was involved in multiple instances of marijuana trafficking between the summer of 2018 and the fall of 2019.

As a part of this investigation, the United States Postal Inspector intercepted multiple packages destined for Carter’s residence, which contained pounds of marijuana.

Carter has a prior federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Davenport Police Department, and the United States Postal Inspector were involved in the investigation of this matter.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Quad-City Times​

