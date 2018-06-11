A Davenport man was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison for conspiring to grow a large amount of marijuana in a Davenport warehouse in 2016.
Shawn Michael Manning, 45, must serve four years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
He pleaded guilty in February to one count of conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance being at least 100 kg of a mixture and substance containing marijuana or at least 100 marijuana plants in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
In exchange for his plea, federal prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm during Monday’s sentencing hearing.
According to his plea agreement:
Beginning around Nov. 1, 2016, through Dec. 26, 2016, Manning and at least one other person reached an agreement or came to an understanding to manufacture marijuana in Davenport.
Manning admitted that he knowingly entered into an agreement with other individuals to build a marijuana grow in a warehouse located in the 900 block of South Rolff Street.
In furtherance of the conspiracy, Manning assisted with the construction of the marijuana grow and the harvesting of marijuana plants.
The Davenport Police Department executed a search warrant at the warehouse on Dec. 29, 2016, and seized approximately 689 marijuana plants and five pounds of marijuana wax.
Police also seized a Springfield XDM 9mm handgun at his home in the 3200 block of Indian Road. Manning admitted that he possessed the gun for protection from associates affiliated with the marijuana grows, according to the plea agreement.
Manning has several felony convictions in Rock Island County and is prohibited from possessing or owning a firearm.
Manning initially was charged in Scott County District Court. The charges were dismissed in September when he was charged in federal court.
Co-defendant Lester J. Monkus II, 32, of Davenport, was given a deferred judgement and placed on two years of probation June 6 after pleading guilty in April to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana in Scott County District Court.
Another co-defendant, Jessica A. Dorsey, 33, of Davenport, pleaded guilty in May to accessory after the fact in Scott County District Court and was sentenced to 240 days in the Scott County Jail with all but 30 days suspended.