A Davenport man has been sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison for robbing a man and trying to steal high-grade marijuana from two others in March 2017.
Keenan Jewon Lewis, 22, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
He pleaded guilty in January to interference with commerce by robbery and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
Around 7 p.m. March 24, 2017, Davenport police responded to 14th Street and Grand Avenue because a man had jumped from a vehicle and was hiding among houses in the area.
The man told officers he drove to 7th and Myrtle streets earlier that night to buy marijuana, according a criminal complaint.
He was initially approached by someone who took money from him and walked away.
Two men, later identified as Lewis and co-defendant Dalonta L. Levy, asked if he wanted marijuana. The man told them that he didn’t need anything.
Eventually, the two men got into his car; one placed a silver revolver to the back of the man's head and the other demanded he give them everything.
He handed over $177, and they demanded to go to his house. While there, the two men took a laptop computer, necklaces, a watch and multiple packages of frozen meat.
They also made him call people who sell marijuana to set up another purchase and rob that person.
The man set something up with a woman to sell a quarter pound of marijuana for $1,000. Once she arrived, the three men got into her car. She was with a man who had a gun.
The two men tried to grab the marijuana from the woman and she and her companion were assaulted.
Lewis and Levy initially faced charges in Scott County Court of first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon. The charges were dismissed after they were charged in federal court in July 2017.
Levy pleaded guilty and was sentenced in July to more than 10 years in federal prison. He must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.