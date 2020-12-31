Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on crack and gun charges

As officers approached the men, officers noticed the smell of marijuana. Henderson then fled on foot. As officers chased Henderson, they saw Henderson reach over the fence at 816 W. 5th St. Officers then heard an object strike the concrete on the other side of the fence. Officers found a Smith & Wesson 40-caliber handgun that had 14 rounds in the magazine, but none in the chamber.

Henderson then tried to scale a fence, and when officers grabbed his legs he kicked at the officers. Henderson made it over the fence, followed by police. Henderson fell down and was on his hands and knees trying to get up when officers caught him.

Officers seized a ball of foil, inside of which was a plastic baggie that contained eight rocks of crack cocaine with a total weight of 2.3 grams. Henderson also had on him two pills that tested positive for amphetamine.

As a convicted felon, Henderson is not allowed to possess a firearm.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Marc Krickbaum has said his office prosecutes gun crimes in Davenport to help stem the tide of gun violence in the city.

The charges against Henderson that had been filed in Scott County District Court were dropped on Jan. 7 when federal prosecutors took over prosecution of the case in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

