Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on crack and gun charges

A Davenport man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and gun charges has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison.
During a sentencing hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Jarvey sentenced Dawone Darnell Henderson, 34, to 151 months, or 12 years and seven months, in federal prison. Henderson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges.
Henderson was sentenced to 151 months in prison on the drug charge, which involved selling crack cocaine, and 120 months on the gun charge. The sentences are to run concurrently, or at the same time. A charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime was dropped in the plea agreement.
Jarvey also sentenced Henderson to serve three years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.
There is no parole in the federal prison system.
The case against Henderson began July 30, 2019, when at 7:02 p.m. Davenport police saw two men sitting at a park table at Sister Concetta Park, 600 Warren St., which is a private park owned by Project Renewal.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Matthew Johnson, the owners of the park have asked police assistance in enforcing the no loitering–no trespassing policy.
As officers approached the men, officers noticed the smell of marijuana. Henderson then fled on foot. As officers chased Henderson, they saw Henderson reach over the fence at 816 W. 5th St. Officers then heard an object strike the concrete on the other side of the fence. Officers found a Smith & Wesson 40-caliber handgun that had 14 rounds in the magazine, but none in the chamber.
Henderson then tried to scale a fence, and when officers grabbed his legs he kicked at the officers. Henderson made it over the fence, followed by police. Henderson fell down and was on his hands and knees trying to get up when officers caught him.
Officers seized a ball of foil, inside of which was a plastic baggie that contained eight rocks of crack cocaine with a total weight of 2.3 grams. Henderson also had on him two pills that tested positive for amphetamine.
As a convicted felon, Henderson is not allowed to possess a firearm.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Marc Krickbaum has said his office prosecutes gun crimes in Davenport to help stem the tide of gun violence in the city.
The charges against Henderson that had been filed in Scott County District Court were dropped on Jan. 7 when federal prosecutors took over prosecution of the case in U.S. District Court, Davenport.