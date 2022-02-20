Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on drug and firearm charges

A 24-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to 11 ½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges.

Aaron James Wadden, was sentenced Thursday during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport, before U.S. District Judge John Jarvey.

Wadden was taken into custody by federal authorities on March 15, 2021, on charges of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Wadden pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 21.

The case began in Scott County when at 6:44 a.m. Aug. 25, 2020, Wadden fled from Scott County Sheriff’s deputies.

Wadden was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban that had a fraudulent temporary license tag attached to the bag window.

Wadden eventually crashed the vehicle in a concrete block on 141st Street, according to arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s deputies.

Wadden was charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

He also was charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The firearm was a Hi-Point 9mm rifle with a loaded magazine.

Each of those charges was dropped March 12, 2021, when federal authorities took over the case.

It was the second time in about a three-year period that Wadden had fled from Scott Count Sheriff’s deputies. At 9:17 p.m. on March 19, 2017, Wadden and another man fled from sheriff’s deputies.

Wadden eventually was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and felony eluding, to which he had pleaded guilty.

On June 13, 2017, Scott County Chief District Judge Marlita Greve sentenced him to 10 years in prison on the meth conviction, and a concurrent five-year prison term for the eluding conviction. Those sentences ran concurrent to a five-year prison sentence imposed on Wadden by Muscatine County District Court Judge Mark Cleve for convictions of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

There is no parole in the federal system. Wadden will receive credit for time served in jail or federal custody awaiting trial.

