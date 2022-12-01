Davenport man sentenced to federal time for three local bank robberies

A Davenport man was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution for robbing three local banks in the span of a month.

Rayontrez Demar Brown, 26, was sentenced on Nov. 30 to 41 months in prison for bank robbery and ordered to pay $26,399 in restitution. He will spend three years on supervised release after he serves his prison time.

Brown was found guilty in the Southern District of Iowa of three Davenport bank robberies in January and February 2022.

On Jan. 14, 2022, Brown entered a Great Southern Bank and jumped over the counter, demanding tellers give him "all the money." Seven days later, on Jan. 21, Brown entered the Family Credit Union on West Kimberly Road, jumped over the counter and demanded the tellers give him "all the money."

Finally, on Feb, 2, Brown robbed a third bank, the Family Credit Union on Rockingham Road, again demanding tellers give him "all the money."

According to the Southern District of Iowa, Brown stole a total of $26,399. Law enforcement recovered $9,315 in Brown’s residence and on his person at the time of his arrest.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Davenport Police Department investigated the case.