Davenport man sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm

A 28-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to 60 months, or five years, in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger also ordered that Colique Depree Brown serve three years on federal supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

The case began Sept. 19, 2021, when at 4 a.m. Brown was a passenger in a vehicle whose driver was fleeing both Iowa State Patrol and Bettendorf Police.

According to Brown’s initial arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Officer Wyatt Flickinger, during the chase the driver of the vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, was turning northbound onto Devil’s Glen Road from State Street when vehicle struck a curb, causing the tires to deflate.

The vehicle came to a stop at a dead end on Vogel Court, all four occupants in the vehicle attempted to flee.

While trying to flee, Brown had a handgun, a loaded 9mm Glock 43, wrapped in a T-shirt. As Brown was running, Flickinger subdued him with a Taser and Brown lost control of the gun.

According to U.S. District Court electronic records, Brown, while in the Scott County Jail, made a phone call the was recorded in which he attempted to get someone to go back to the scene and retrieve the gun before police found it.

However, at about 6:30 a.m., a homeowner near the scene reported finding cocaine in their yard that one of the other occupants of the vehicle had dropped. When officers retrieved the cocaine they found the gun near where Brown has been subdued by the Taser.

The handgun had been reported stolen.

Surveillance video showed the T-shirt land on the ground and an object bounce out of it.

Federal authorities took over the case and Brown was arrested and taken into federal custody on Jan. 20. The state charges against Brown were dismissed in deference to the federal charge.

Brown pleaded guilty to the gun charge on May 2.

According to U.S. District Court, specifically a sentencing memorandum provided by prosecutors to Judge Ebinger, Brown’s criminal history began at age 14, and he was received his first adult conviction at age 16. His first adult conviction was being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brown also has been associated with members of the Savage Life Boys street gang, or the 12th Street gang.

Also according to the sentencing memorandum, while in the Muscatine County Jail over the summer awaiting sentencing on the gun conviction, authorities said Brown and other Savage Live Boys engaged in an extortion scheme to make another inmate with a large supply of commissary money buy their commissary items until further notice.

According to the sentencing memorandum and a letter to the court from Brown's mother, Brown has nine children, eight girls and son.

Brown will receive credit for time served while in custody awaiting trial and sentencing.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.