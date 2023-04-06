A Davenport man has been sentenced to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections after pleading guilty last year to child pornography charges.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Scott County District Court, District Judge John Telleen sentenced Eric Tovar Rodriguez, 39, to serve concurrent five-year sentences on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

A concurrent sentence on each count means they are served at the same time.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Scott County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Rodriguez on July 8, 2021, on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Ethan Roling, Rodriguez had utilized a Yahoo account to transmit sexually explicit images of children. Yahoo terminated the account after discovering the transmitted materials.

In total there were 160 files of child pornography transmitted by Rodriguez over the course of three emails with the subject lines “Girls,” “Girls 2,” and “Girls 3.”

During hearing held Dec. 16, 2022, in District Court, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The other charges were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement, according to District Court electronic records.

According to Telleen’s sentencing order, Rodriguez will be required to register as a sex offender and serve 10 years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.