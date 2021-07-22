Davenport man sentenced to five years in prison for insurance fraud

A Davenport man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison for insurance fraud charges, according to the Iowa Insurance Division.

Dustin Cory Jungvirt, 31, was arrested in October 2018 by the Davenport police department.

Travelers Indemnity Company alleged that Jungvirt submitted false information when making a renter's insurance claim, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the insurance fraud bureau.

His home had been burglarized on December 11, but he did not have a renter's insurance policy at the time, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 13, Jungvirt applied for and received a renter's insurance policy through Travelers with a policy inception date and time of 12:01 AM on Dec. 13, according to the affidavit.

At 4:07 p.m. the same day, he submitted a renter's insurance claim to Travelers and made statements claiming that the burglary occurred on Dec. 13 during the early morning hours, which was after the policy inception date and time, according to the affidavit.

Davenport police records showed that Jungvirt reported that the burglary occurred on December 11, not December 13 as he told Travelers, according to the affidavit.