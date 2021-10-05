Davenport man sentenced to life in prison for strangulation murder

A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for strangling a 74-year-old man to death in January 2020.
Charlie Gary, 20, was convicted in August of the first-degree murder of Robert Long, as well as first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and abuse of corpse — sex act.
Gary was sentenced by Judge Mark Fowler to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge. Gary also received 25 years each for the burglary and robbery charges and five years for the abuse of corpse charge. Gary will be required to pay $150,000 in victim restitution.
"It is impossible for the court not to note the horrific nature of this crime," Fowler said.
Before the sentencing the judge heard arguments from Gary's defense lawyer regarding a motion for a new trial. Gary's lawyer, Scott Kamin, argued there were some pieces of evidence used by the state during the jury trial that were irrelevant to the case. Assistant County Attorney Amy DeVine rebutted this claim and explained that the evidence referenced established a timeline of events on the night Long was killed.
Fowler denied the motion for a new trial.
The judge heard victim impact statements from Long's daughter and sister before deciding the sentence.
"(Gary) took away from our family a person that cannot be replaced. I miss my dad," Christine Palmer, Long's daughter, said. "The loss I feel is only intensified by how he died."
During the trial in August, the prosecution argued Gary strangled Long and abused his body before stealing his car and other possessions. The defense argued Gary was a prostitute engaged in a sex act with Long when the older man died, and he took the possessions as payment.
According to Assistant County Attorney Amy DeVine, Long had hired Gary in the past to do odd jobs. On Jan. 3, 2020, Gary went to Long’s house to ask if he wanted the driveway shoveled. Long declined, and Gary pushed his way into the house and strangled Long, committed a sex act on his dead body and stole his television, laptop, cellphone and car.
Long’s son, Nathan Long, found his father's body at the home on Jan. 7, 2020. Gary was arrested driving Long’s car the following day. The laptop, cellphone and TV had been pawned before Gary was arrested.
“I don’t think I could think for the next two weeks,” Nathan said in an interview.
Nathan also said the family asked the prosecution not to offer Gary plea deals before the trial.