Davenport man sentenced to mandatory 50 years in prison for second-degree murder conviction

A Davenport man who pleaded guilty in July to a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the April 9, 2020, shooting death of 40-year-old Jabari M. Scurlock was sentenced to a mandatory 50 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Princesun Emanueral Murphy, 38, must serve 70% of his sentence under Iowa law before he becomes eligible for parole.

District Court Judge Thomas Reidel presided over Murphy's sentencing hearing.

Murphy had been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Spurlock, of Racine, Wisconsin.

Murphy’s jury trial started July 18 in Scott County District Court, but on July 26 he tendered a plea agreement, pleading guilty to the lesser included charge of second-degree murder. The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dismissed at sentencing.

According to the affidavit in support of the federal complaint filed by now former Davenport Police Officer Bryon Grothus, who was attached to the department's Major Case Unit, at 1:12 a.m. on April 9, 2020, officers responded to the 900 block of Marquette Street to find a man, later identified as Scurlock, lying dead after being shot in the face.

Detectives located video that captured the shooting. On the video, Scurlock can be seen walking northbound on the west side of Marquette Street.

At the same time a truck is seen traveling northbound on the east side of the street.

The truck makes a U-turn, now facing southbound on the west side of the street. Scurlock then approaches the passenger side of the truck.

After a brief interaction between the victim and occupant of the truck, a flash can be seen from inside the truck cab. Scurlock falls to the ground and the truck flees south on Marquette Street.

According to surveillance video, this occurred at 1:07 a.m.

Detectives were able to gather additional surveillance from around the city and tracked the truck through town both before and after the shooting.

From the videos officers were able to get a good description of the truck.

At 4 a.m., April 9, officers found a 1999 Ford F-150 parked in front of 918 E. 10th St. and later in the day were able to match that truck to the truck in the video.

At 4:15 p.m. on April 9, officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle and watched as a man they identified as Princesun Emmanueral Murphy drove the truck to several different places before returning to the East 10th Street address.

On April 10, officers watched Murphy drive the vehicle again, including going to Sterilite. Officers confirmed that Murphy worked there but was not working the night of the homicide. Officers also learned that Murphy arrived at work at 7 a.m. on April 9 but was sent home for the day by management after he showed them an injury from the night before.

Also on April 10, officers took Murphy from Sterilite and took him to the police station for questioning. Officers also searched the home on East 10th Street and seized a blue bag from inside of a shelving unit in the bedroom. Inside the bag was a sawed-off 20-gauge shotgun with a barrel measuring 13.5 inches and a defaced serial number.

On April 22, Murphy was charged in U.S. District Court, Davenport, with being a felon in possession of a firearm. That charge was dismissed without prejudice in deference to the Iowa charges. However, that charge can be refiled by federal authorities at a later date.

Murphy was arrested May 8, 2020, charged with Scurlock’s murder.