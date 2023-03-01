A Davenport man currently serving a prison sentence in Iowa on meth trafficking and burglary convictions has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

During a hearing on Sept. 14, 2022, in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Adam Carney Conn, also known as Adam Carney Marshall, 40, pleaded guilty to one count each of receiving child pornography and possession of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

On Monday, Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Conn to 210 months, or 17 ½ years, in federal prison on each count to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

The federal sentence is consecutive to the Iowa prison sentence Conn is serving on burglary and meth trafficking convictions.

Conn must serve 10 years on supervised release once he complete his federal prison sentence. He also must pay $24,000 in restitution.

According to the federal criminal complaint filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, the child pornography case began Feb. 18, 2021, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, received a cybertip containing 500 files depicting apparent child pornography from Google. The NCMEC did not review the files.

The tip was associated with Google accounts marshalladam1012@gmail.com and 1982acmarshall@gmail.com.

Johnson said in his criminal complaint that the images contained in the cyber-tip depicted children in states of full or partial nudity.

In March of 2021, Special Agent Matthew Sauer of the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation submitted a subpoena for the Internet Protocol, or IP, addresses contained in the cybertip.

The Google accounts received the images between Oct. 2018 and December 2020.

Mediacom identified the IP addresses as belonging to two local businesses, one in the 400 block of East Locust Street and the other in the 1200 block of Brady Street.

Conn had previously resided at 1224 N. Perry St. which is directly east of one of the businesses. That business reported that until December 2020 its WiFi network was unsecured.

In March 2021, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assigned the case to the Special Victims Unit of the Davenport Police Department.

On April 20, 2021, Johnson said in his complaint that he served a search warrant on the two Google accounts associated with the cybertip. Google returned the information that was 109 gigabytes in size. In all, there were 29 compressed folders, which were identified by specific dates and titles such as, “LittleHotties.” There also were images and videos of Conn that were compared to his jail booking mugshots, confirming his identity.

In April 2021, Google provided updated IP addresses Conn used to gain WiFi access to his Google accounts. Those IP addresses belonged to a public entity and a private business.

Johnson said he reviewed what Google had returned and there were more than 800 images of child sexual abuse material, surpassing what was contained in the cybertip.

On May 21, 2021, officers found Conn at his mother’s residence and arrested him on outstanding warrants.

Conn had used up to eight devices connected with his Google mail account 1982acmarshall@gmail.com to gain wireless access to the internet over unsecured WiFi systems.

On January 30, 2019, during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Conn pleaded guilty to one count each of possession with the intent to distribute less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and third-degree burglary, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

On May 2, 2019, District Court Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Conn to three years on supervised probation. Conn twice violated his probation and on June 3, 2021, Conn was sentenced to prison, 10 years on the meth charge and five years on the burglary charge, with the sentences running concurrently.

Conn currently is being held in Iowa’s Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

His parole date from the Iowa Department of Corrections is Sept. 27, 2025.

As soon as he is released from the State of Iowa, he will begin serving his federal sentence.