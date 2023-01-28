Davenport man sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for sex trafficking a minor

A 54-year-old Davenport has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of sex trafficking of a child and distribution of marijuana to a person under 21.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Keith Deshon Euring Sr. to 235 months in federal prison, or 19 years and seven months, on the sex trafficking charge, and to a concurrent term of 120 months, or ten years, on the marijuana distribution charge.

On Jan. 12, 2021, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Euring, also known as “Sweat,” on charges of sex trafficking of a child, transportation of a minor, facilitating prostitution and distribution of marijuana to a minor.

After a two-day trial in September, a federal jury found Euring guilty of sex trafficking of a child and distribution of marijuana to a person under 21.

According to testimony, on Nov. 6, 2018, a missing person report was filed at the Bettendorf Police Department regarding a minor victim.

The investigation revealed the Euring had taken the victim to Chicago for the purposes of sex trafficking the victim on multiple weekends in October and November of 2018.

While in Chicago, Euring supplied marijuana and other drugs to the victim while engaging in commercial sex acts.

Euring must serve five years on supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.

This is Euring’s second stint in federal prison.

In 2001 he was convicted of trafficking in cocaine base, commonly known as “crack.” He was released from federal prison in that case on Oct. 18, 2010.