Davenport man sentenced to more than 27 years in federal prison on child porn and weapons convictions

A Davenport man with a criminal history that has kept him in prison, or on probation or parole since 2002 was sentenced to 27 ½ years in federal prison after a jury convicted him in August on child pornography and weapons charges.

During a sentencing hearing Monday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Juan Dontae Shelton, 39, to 120 months, or 10 years, in federal prison for being found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a concurrent 120 months, 10 years, for possession of child pornography.

Ebinger then sentenced Shelton to a concurrent term of 330 months, 27 ½ years, for his conviction on a charge of production of child pornography.

Upon completion of his prison sentence, Shelton must serve seven years on federal supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender.

There is no parole in the federal system. Shelton will be given credit for the time he has served in custody awaiting trial.

The case against Shelton started June 1, 2021. According to the initial criminal complaint filed by Davenport Police Detective Daniel Reeves, Davenport officers were sent to investigate a report of a hit-and-run in a Davenport neighborhood.

Scott County Dispatch had informed officers that a black Chevrolet Impala had struck some bushes and landscaping in a yard, as well as a street sign before leaving the area. Dispatch also provided officers with a possible license plate to the vehicle, as well as a description of a Black man wearing body armor and carrying a rifle.

A witness told police that Shelton was arguing with passengers in the car when he got out and retrieved a rifle and body armor from the trunk before leaving the scene.

Officers located the Impala and identified Shelton as the driver. Officers also saw two women in the car.

A squad car attempted to perform a traffic stop on the Impala but the vehicle refused to stop for several minutes.

Officers were able to observe Shelton and the two women making furtive or suspicious movements by bending down and actively reaching around the inside of the car. When the Impala finally came to a halt, officers ordered Shelton out of the car. Officers saw a large item being moved around the inside of the car.

When Shelton got out of the car, officers saw he matched the description of the Black male given to dispatch by 911 callers. During a probable cause search of the car, officers found a loaded turquoise 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in May 2021 in the glove box. Shelton was a suspect in that particular burglary.

On the rear passenger floorboard officers a loaded Tippman Arms .22-caliber rifle, and a purple Sig Sauer handgun that was in a holster. There also was camouflage body armor. The body armor had three ballistic panels inside.

From the vehicle officers also seized a Crown Royal alcohol bag that was hidden in a diaper bag in the back seat. The bag contained three plastic bags containing 60.25 grams of marijuana, and seven plastic bags containing 15.65 grams of suspected methamphetamine. There also was a digital scale and wire cutters.

As part of the drug investigation, Shelton’s cellphone was seized pending a search warrant. While at the scene, Shelton’s phone was getting calls from phone numbers that did not have names assigned to them.

During a search of Shelton, officers seized $1,445 in cash.

Shelton was indicted on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

When Shelton’s cellphone was searched, it was found to possess child pornography, including multiple videos that he had recorded showing himself with a minor victim engaged in sexual acts.

A superseding indictment was filed Jan. 11, 2022, in U.S. District Court, Davenport, in which was added the charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

On Aug 10, a federal jury found Shelton guilty of the charge of felon in possession of a firearm. On Aug. 16, another federal jury found him guilty of the child pornography charges.

Shelton’s convictions in Scott County District Court include first-degree theft, second-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. Scott County District Court electronic records and Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records show that Shelton violated his probation or parole several times.

Shelton was last discharged from parole in Scott County on Sept. 8, 2022.