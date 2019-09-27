A Davenport man caught selling methamphetamine and crack cocaine while on parole last year has been sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and weapons charges.
During a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport, Demajor Alexander Nettles, 26, was sentenced to 200 months, or 16 years and eight months, for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and a consecutive term of five years for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Davenport Police arrested Nettles Oct. 18, 2018.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by officers of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau, officers served a search warrant at the Quad City Inn, 6111 N. Brady St., in room 211 in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.
During their search officers seized 10.7 grams of methamphetamine, 11.25 grams of crack cocaine, 1.7 grams of marijuana, as well as a digital scale and $1,974 in cash.
Officers also seized a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun.
During that time Nettles was on parole from the Iowa Department of Corrections.
On Dec. 11, 2015, Nettles pleaded guilty to trafficking crack cocaine and was sentenced Jan. 19, 2016, to 10 years in prison. He was released on parole on Dec. 9, 2016, after spending not quite a year in prison.
Nettles was scheduled to be released from parole on April 25, 2020, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
After his arrest in Oct. of 2018, federal authorities took over the case from the Davenport police and Scott County Attorney’s Office.
Nettles pleaded guilty to the federal charges on May 20.
The case was prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.