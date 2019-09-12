A Davenport man was sentenced this week to up to 25 years in prison for assaulting an elderly woman in her home in August 2018.
Terry Joseph Christner, 35, must serve 70 percent — or 17.5 years — of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. District Court Judge John Telleen also ordered him to pay $2,437.21 in restitution during a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court.
Christner pleaded guilty in April to first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury.
At 5:08 p.m. Aug. 6, 2018, Davenport police responded to a home on Arlington Avenue for a report of an assault.
Officers found the woman, who had bruises and lacerations on her face, head and body, as well as a broken hand and several broken fingers.
According to court documents, the woman said she was confronted by a man who had entered her home. He was carrying a pillowcase filled with items from her house and struck her with it. He then hit her several times in the head and body with an unknown object as she was on the ground.
The man told her he was going to kill her and demanded money and her bank account information. She gave him the number and a small amount of money and he fled.
The woman told police she believed the man who assaulted her was the same man who did some tree trimming work for her in the past and that he had been at her house recently and asked about trimming more trees on the property.
A check made out to Christner was found at her home. She also picked him out of a photo line-up, according to court documents.
Two days later, Christner was in the custody of a police officer at Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, Davenport.
Police say he was in hand restraints and was told he was under arrest in connection with the burglary. Christner had requested to be transported to the hospital, according to court documents.
While there, he ran and fought the officer who tried to take him back into custody, according to police.
The officer suffered a laceration to his left thumb, which required professional medical treatment, according to police.
He pleaded guilty to escape from custody, a Class D felony, in connection with the incident and was sentenced Tuesday to up to five years in prison. The sentence will run at the same time as the sentence in the burglary case.
He also was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on a charge of second-degree burglary in an unrelated case. That sentence will run back-to-back with the other sentences.