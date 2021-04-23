Davenport man sentenced to prison for drug and gun charges

A Davenport man was sentenced to 94 months in prison for drug and gun charges according to a Friday news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Marion Joseph Hare, 30, was sentenced for one charge of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and one charge of distribution of methamphetamine.

He is required to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victim's fund.

According to the release, Hare sold 10 ecstasy pills with methamphetamine in them to another person in February 2020. Later that month, police officers searched his residence with a warrant and found a loaded Ruger .380 pistol, two digital scales, a box of plastic sandwich baggies, one federal .380 round of ammunition, a box of 39 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, and items indicating Hare lived in the residence.

This matter was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

