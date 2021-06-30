Davenport man sentenced to prison for owning unregistered machine gun

A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 46 months, almost four years, in federal prison for owning an unregistered machine gun, according to a press release from the United State's Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Brenton Mon'Shae Jones, 24, owned a Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol which had a switch attached that converted it from semi-automatic to fully automatic. This meant the Glock could function as a fully automatic machine gun.

Jones will serve an extra year and a half as part of a revocation sentence connected to a supervised release. He has been charged with receipt and possession of a machine gun, receipt and possession of an unregistered machine gun, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones was not allowed to own any firearms due to prior felony convictions including a 2018 conviction of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin with intent to distribute. When Jones owned the machine gun, he was serving a period of supervised release connected to that conviction.