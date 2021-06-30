 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport man sentenced to prison for owning unregistered machine gun
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Davenport man sentenced to prison for owning unregistered machine gun

  • 0

A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 46 months, almost four years, in federal prison for owning an unregistered machine gun, according to a press release from the United State's Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Brenton Mon'Shae Jones, 24, owned a Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol which had a switch attached that converted it from semi-automatic to fully automatic. This meant the Glock could function as a fully automatic machine gun.

Jones will serve an extra year and a half as part of a revocation sentence connected to a supervised release. He has been charged with receipt and possession of a machine gun, receipt and possession of an unregistered machine gun, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Jones was not allowed to own any firearms due to prior felony convictions including a 2018 conviction of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin with intent to distribute. When Jones owned the machine gun, he was serving a period of supervised release connected to that conviction.

Supervised release is a period of time after someone finishes serving a prison sentence in which they are supervised by a probation officer. The terms of a supervised release can include a revocation sentence, which is the amount of time in prison someone must serve if they break the law or the conditions of the supervised release before the time is up.

Jones has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison sentence is complete, and pay $300 to the Crime Victim's Fund.

Gavel-logo
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News