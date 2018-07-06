A Davenport man convicted of sexually abusing a female friend in his apartment in January 2017 was sentenced Friday to up to 11 years in prison.
Alan R. Cassias, 56, declined to make a statement before District Court Judge Mark Lawson handed down sentences of up to 10 years in prison for third-degree sexual abuse and a year for false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor.
The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutive, or back-to-back, based on the circumstances of the offense and the protection of the community.
“This was a particularly egregious offense or offenses where the victim was held against her will in the defendant’s apartment and subjected to sexual abuse, coupled with the fact that a weapon was also involved,” Lawson said.
He also cited Cassias’ “long and checkered criminal history,” which includes convictions for kidnapping, child abuse and robbery. Cassias must register as a sex offender and, once he completes his prison sentence, will serve a lifetime special sentence similar to parole. Cassias will receive credit for time served in the Scott County Jail.
Cassias initially faced charges of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse when his trial began in late April.
His accuser, whom the Quad-City Times is not naming, testified at trial that Cassias offered her a ride to work, but first went to his apartment on Jan. 18, 2017. Once there, she said he choked her with what she thought was a scarf until she passed out. He also bound her hands with a zip tie, held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, and sexually assaulted her.
Cassias was arrested Jan. 23, 2017, just west of Las Cruces, New Mexico, by U.S. Border Patrol agents and turned over to New Mexico State Police.
He later told investigators he and the woman had consensual sex.
The defense argued at trial the allegations were based solely on the woman’s statements which were inconsistent and uncorroborated.
Jurors deliberated for more than two hours before finding Cassias guilty of lesser charges.