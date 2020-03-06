You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing girl
topical

Davenport man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing girl

{{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a girl.

Joshua Michael Andrews, 38, was sentenced Thursday during a hearing in Scott County District Court.

On Jan. 15, Andrews pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to the arrest affidavits filed at the time of his arrest by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, on Oct. 6, 2017, the Davenport Police Department opened a sexual abuse investigation involving Andrews that allegedly occurred the night before.

Police said that Andrews fondled the girl while she was sleeping. She turned to her side to stop him.

As part of his sentencing by Scott County District Judge Tamra Roberts, Andrews must complete the sex offender treatment program and register as a sex offender on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. He also will be subject to a special sentence of lifetime parole supervision.

Joshua Andrews

Joshua Andrews 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News