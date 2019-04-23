A Davenport man was sentenced Thursday to up to seven years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist David Freeland in July.
Andre Marcus Shaw, 34, also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Freeland’s estate, court records show. He received credit for nearly 180 days already served in the Scott County Jail.
Shaw pleaded guilty in March in Scott County District Court to homicide by vehicle-drag racing, a Class D felony, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.
Davenport police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 1700 block of Brady Street at 1:30 a.m. July 31.
Police say Freeland, 53, of Davenport was riding a bicycle north on Brady Street in the east (curb) lane just north of 17th Street when he was struck from behind by a 1995 Buick Park Avenue with no plates. Shaw was identified as the driver, according to an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.
The vehicle fled and was recovered in the 1000 block of Charlotte Street.
Prior to the crash, the Buick was one of five vehicles traveling together, in what one witness in a vehicle described as "joyriding," and swerving across four lanes of traffic. Speed surveys done from surveillance videos confirmed they were traveling at speeds ranging from 62-72 mph.
After hitting Freeland, Shaw continued speeding and ran stop signs in a residential area.
He was arrested in October.
Court records show that he also was sentenced Thursday to up to two years in prison on one count of third-degree criminal mischief in a separate case. The sentence will run consecutively, or back-to-back, with the sentence in the hit-and-run case, for a total of up to nine years in prison.