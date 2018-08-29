A Davenport man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison in connection with a shooting in Colona, Illinois, in January.
Joshua Michael Jones, 19, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of attempted murder, a Class X felony, in Henry County Circuit Court.
He must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before he can be considered for parole. Jones also will receive credit for time already served in the Henry County Jail.
He also was ordered to serve three years of mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison sentence.
Per the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery.
Around 11 p.m. Jan. 23, the Colona Police Department received a report of possible gunshots and screaming on the south side of town. Officers also were notified that a woman was driving to the hospital with a man who had been shot in the chest.
Officers met with the man, who had a gunshot wound to the chest, at the 7-Eleven in Colona. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Officers went to the location of the shooting and met with several people who were at the scene. Several days later, police named Jones as a suspect in the shooting.
Jones was arrested the following month in Linn County, Iowa.