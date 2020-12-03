Davenport man sentenced to prison in robbery cases

Duax then allegedly directed the two store employees into the employee office where he shut them in and then fled on foot.

Duax was identified through fingerprint evidence, as his fingerprints were located from a portion of the employee door frame. Surveillance video showed that he had placed his left hand on that portion of the door frame, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video from homes and businesses around the store also was used to identify Duax.

On July 12, 2017, Duax pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree robbery. According to Scott County District Court records, Duax, armed with a knife in each case, robbed the Express Lane Shell station at 1909 Harrison St., Davenport, on Jan. 23; Ann’s Cards and Gifts, 886 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on Feb. 2; Express Lane Shell station at 1909 Harrison St., Davenport, on Feb. 6; and, Little Caesars Pizza, 2950 E. 53rd St., Davenport, on Feb. 8.

Duax was 16 at the time of the robberies and was tried in adult court.

Normally for an adult, first-degree robbery carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which must be served before parole can be granted.