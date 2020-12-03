Davenport man sentenced to prison in robbery cases

A Davenport man who robbed a convenience store while on parole for four counts of first-degree robbery was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections on the new charge.
Daviaonta Isaiah Duax, 20, must serve 70%, or seven years, of a 10-year prison sentence imposed by Scott County District Judge Mark Cleve during a hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court.
Duax also was sentenced to the original 25-year sentence on his earlier robbery charges. However, since those were committed when Duax was a juvenile there is no mandatory minimum for those convictions.
On Oct. 9, Duax pleaded guilty to a charge or second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, in connection with the June 30 robbery of the Express Lane BP convenience store and gasoline station, 1208 E. Locust St.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Murphy Simms, at 1:29 p.m. on June 30, officers were sent to the Express Lane BP convenience store and gasoline station, 1208 E. Locust St., to investigate a report of a robbery.
According to surveillance video, Duax entered the store and allegedly demanded that the store clerk give him the money from the cash register. Duax’s hand was concealed in his sweatshirt pocket during the course of the robbery, leading the clerk to believe that Duax had a weapon.
Duax then allegedly directed the two store employees into the employee office where he shut them in and then fled on foot.
Duax was identified through fingerprint evidence, as his fingerprints were located from a portion of the employee door frame. Surveillance video showed that he had placed his left hand on that portion of the door frame, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance video from homes and businesses around the store also was used to identify Duax.
On July 12, 2017, Duax pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree robbery. According to Scott County District Court records, Duax, armed with a knife in each case, robbed the Express Lane Shell station at 1909 Harrison St., Davenport, on Jan. 23; Ann’s Cards and Gifts, 886 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on Feb. 2; Express Lane Shell station at 1909 Harrison St., Davenport, on Feb. 6; and, Little Caesars Pizza, 2950 E. 53rd St., Davenport, on Feb. 8.
Duax was 16 at the time of the robberies and was tried in adult court.
Normally for an adult, first-degree robbery carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which must be served before parole can be granted.
However, Duax was a minor at the time of the robberies and there was no mandatory minimum when he was sentenced to 25 years on each count on Nov. 29, 2017, by Scott County District Judge Mary Howes. The sentences were to be served concurrently, or at the same time.
Duax was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on March 3, 2020, and placed on work release. He was placed on parole April 29. He was to be on parole until June 25, 2028, according to Iowa Department of Corrections online records.
Duax will be held in the Scott County Jail until he is transferred to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
