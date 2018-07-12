A Davenport man convicted in May of sexually abusing a then 4-year-old child in 2016 was sentenced Wednesday to up to 25 years in prison.
Brandon Daniel Ruiz, 27, must serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 17.5 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
He also must register as a sex offender and was given a lifetime special sentence similar to parole.
Prior to handing down the sentence, Judge Thomas Reidel denied Ruiz’s motion for a new trial.
The Iowa Department of Human Services contacted the Davenport Police Department on Sept. 20, 2016, regarding allegations the child was sexually abused, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police alleged Ruiz sexually abused the child numerous times.
He was arrested the following month.
Ruiz had a bench trial in April. Reidel in May found him guilty of one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
Reidel acquitted him on six additional counts of second-degree sexual abuse related to the same child.