A Davenport man was sentenced Friday to up to 10 years in prison for trying to sexually assault a woman in May.
Clayton James Vesey III, 28, must also serve a lifetime special sentence similar to parole once he completes his prison sentence, and register as a sex offender.
Vesey, who initially faced the more serious charge of second-degree sex abuse, pleaded guilty in October to a lesser charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
Davenport police responded to a report of sexual abuse early on May 7 and learned a woman had been physically assaulted by Vesey, who also tried to sexually assault her, according to police.
The woman ran to neighbors’ homes and yelled for help. Witness heard her and observed her pants were partially removed, according to police.
Vesey was located about a half a block from the scene. He had a knife to his throat and told officer that “he’s the one they are looking for,” according to police.